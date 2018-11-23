News Leader
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank hiked rates
23 November 2018 - 10:39
The Reserve Bank announced on Thursday that its monetary policy committee has decided to increase interest rated by 25 basis points.
This is the first rise in two years.
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, Investec economist Tertia Jacobs and Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science, joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the rate increase.
