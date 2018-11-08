Slump in mining output points to a third quarter of GDP contraction

A third month of SA's mining output declining in September raises the risk of third-quarter GDP showing yet another contraction.

Statistics SA reported on Thursday that mining production fell 1.8% in September from the same month in 2017, worse than the economists’ consensus, which had expected a small growth.

Mining is the first of the September figures for the various part of the South African economy used to calculate GDP, which showed a contraction in the first and second quarters. Economists define a recession as two consecutive quarters of GDP decline.

Stats SA reported that the three-month average to September showed a 2.2% decline, making the second quarter's 2% rise a false dawn.