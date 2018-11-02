Economy

Reserve Bank not listening to raging populist voices, Lesetja Kganyago assures

‘We cannot stop some people from saying populist things, but we can win the policy debates — and we are winning,’ Kganyago told an investor conference in New York

02 November 2018 - 11:44 Rene Vollgraaff
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA’s bad economic performance is unlikely to give more sway to populist voices and will rather empower reformers in the government to pursue the right policies, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

“We cannot stop some people from saying populist things, but we can win the policy debates — and we are winning,” Kganyago told an investor conference on Thursday in New York, in his second reference to populism this week. “Bad economic outcomes, in this case, seem to be supporting better policies.”

Kganyago said on October 30 that the nation spent too much time debating populist issues, such as the proposed nationalisation of the central bank, instead of focusing on steps to boost the economy, which fell into a recession in the second quarter. GDP has not expanded more than 2% annually since 2013, complicating the government’s task of trimming a 27% jobless rate and reducing poverty.

The ANC decided in December it would pursue changes to the constitution to make land expropriation without compensation easier and that the SA Reserve Bank should be state-owned, like most other central banks. In August, the EFF, which has won support by vowing to nationalise everything from land to banks, tabled a bill to change the ownership of the Reserve Bank.

“SA has its share of populists who want to do radical things,” Kganyago said. “But it’s increasingly clear that the centre will hold. We have strong institutions, and we have the better arguments.”

The country aspires to growth rates nearer its historical trend levels, he said.

“We are recovering from a period of self-inflicted injuries, and there are good growth opportunities that we can exploit when we have recovered our health,” Kganyago said. “Our politics have taken a reformist turn, which should permit a constructive response, rather than a destructive reaction, to the disappointments of the recent past. I am confident that SA tomorrow will be better than SA today.”

Bloomberg 

LESETJA KGANYAGO: Avoid populist economic policies

Emerging economies are under strain but SA is not helpless
Business
1 month ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Forget populist shaming and cut interest rates

Loosen macroeconomic policy by 100 basis points to stimulate aggregate demand and allocate credit to firms to tool themselves for a bigger economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni’s (risky) push for growth

Fiscally, SA is looking exceedingly vulnerable. Sustained growth offers the only way out
Features
1 day ago

