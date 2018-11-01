News Leader
WATCH: Why things are looking brighter for SA’s tourism sector
01 November 2018 - 08:26
The Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) has welcomed the announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment conference has brought in R294bn.
The council says the investments will benefit the tourism value chain just as the industry welcomes home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision to relax visa regulations.
TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa joined Business Day TV to discuss what lies ahead for the tourism industry.

