South African factories running at four-fifths capacity

The average large South African factory used 81% of its capacity in the third quarter, Stats SA reported on Thursday.

This indicates a slight uptick from the second quarter’s 80.6% utilisation.

Stats SA splits the reasons for under-utilisation of manufacturing capacity into four categories.

The main reason for factories not running at full output was lack of demand, accounting for 11.7% of the 19% not utilised.

“Other” was the second biggest problem, accounting for 4.1%, while raw material and lack of skilled people each contributed 2%.