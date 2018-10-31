News Leader
WATCH: How can SA’s job hemorrhage be stemmed?
31 October 2018 - 07:55
More South Africans find themselves jobless in the third quarter of 2018.
Figures released by StatsSA on Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate has risen to 27.5% as the formal sector, private households, and the agricultural and mining sectors shed jobs. Although there were some gains in the informal sector.
NKC African Economics senior economist Elize Kruger joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.
