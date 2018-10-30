What economists say about SA’s shock jobless data

SA’s inability to absorb its growing labour force has resulted in the worsening of the unemployment rate, with the expanded rate rising to its worst level in a decade.

The unemployment rate rose to 27.5% in the third quarter from 27.2% in the previous quarter this year.

Expanded unemployment, which includes people who have stopped seeking work, rose 0.1 of a percentage point to 37.3%. This is the worst level since the survey commenced in January 2008.

Elize Kruger, an economist at NKC African Economics, said the unemployment remains high by historical and global standards.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, World Employment and Social Outlook 2018, forecasts the global jobless rate to ease to 5.5% this year from 5.6% in 2017, ending three years of rises in unemployment.

In the quarterly labour force survey for the third quarter published on Tuesday, Stats SA said seven out of 10 sectors reported job losses as tepid economic growth suppressed job creation.

The highest job losses were recorded in private households, which shed 30,000 jobs during the quarter. Mining and manufacturing continued to shed employees as well.

The declines were offset by employment gains in finance and other business services, trade and construction, which resulted in a net increase of 92,000 jobs in the third quarter of 2018. SA’s working age population rose by 0.4% or 153 000 during the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. The absorption rate remained unchanged at 43.1%.