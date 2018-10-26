Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why it makes sense to invest in SA

26 October 2018 - 13:15 Business Day TV
Picture: IStock
Picture: IStock

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has been positive about the country’s economic potential but, with the country’s growth targets slashed in half to just 0.7% for 2018, tax revenue shortfalls, a widening budget deficit, endless bail-outs for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and high levels of unemployment, there are many challenges.

Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman joined Business Day TV to discuss the the inaugural investment conference.

Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about the inaugural investment conference

South Africans have a chance to invest in cryptocurrency for the price of a takeaway meal

The initial coin offering (ICO) for Safcoin, an exclusive African cryptocurrency that aims to make digital currency investment easy and accessible ...
Business
1 day ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: SA has friendly luminaries to light up its investment conference

Few know how to exploit Africa's massive growth trajectory, so putting the focus on access to the continent would be of much broader interest
Opinion
2 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Teaching youth digital skills will curb soaring unemployment

As President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment summit kicks off, the government should rather focus on investments that empower digital born-frees
Opinion
9 hours ago

Councils are in financial crisis and corruption is a key cause, Tito Mboweni says

‘All South Africans share the pain of poorly performing municipalities: potholes, broken street lights, roads that flood when it rains, and ...
National
1 day ago

The importance of SA’s cities was somewhat lost in the medium-term budget

The importance of cities is growing globally, and most South Africans live in urban areas, but municipal budgets have been cut
Opinion
23 hours ago

Impact investing task-force created to draw in the private sector

‘Our key priority is changing the psyche of SA’s key decision-makers to understand that investing is not just about a commercial bottom line’
Business
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Conference sees R134.1bn in new investments in SA
Economy
2.
Salary increases mainly get pocketed by the taxman
Economy
3.
Tito Mboweni’s spending plan unlikely to boost ...
Economy
4.
Medium-term budget is credit-negative, Moody's ...
Economy
5.
Struggling rand means producer inflation could ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.