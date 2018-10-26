News Leader
WATCH: Why it makes sense to invest in SA
26 October 2018 - 13:15
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has been positive about the country’s economic potential but, with the country’s growth targets slashed in half to just 0.7% for 2018, tax revenue shortfalls, a widening budget deficit, endless bail-outs for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and high levels of unemployment, there are many challenges.
Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman joined Business Day TV to discuss the the inaugural investment conference.
Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about the inaugural investment conference
