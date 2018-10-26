Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can the investment conference live up to its promise?

26 October 2018 - 13:23 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Cabinet ministers say they are confident that there will be substantive announcements at the inaugural investment conference.

Economic development minister Ebrahim Patel joined Business Day TV to discuss what makes this showcase different from previous ones.

Economic development minister Ebrahim Patel talks to Business Day TV about the inaugural investment conference

