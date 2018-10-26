News Leader
WATCH: Can the investment conference live up to its promise?
26 October 2018 - 13:23
Cabinet ministers say they are confident that there will be substantive announcements at the inaugural investment conference.
Economic development minister Ebrahim Patel joined Business Day TV to discuss what makes this showcase different from previous ones.
