WATCH: The medium-term budget under the microscope

Finance minister Tito Mboweni presented his maiden medium-term budget on Wednesday.

He said the statement is built on a strong conviction that the country can be renewed, but the weak economy, tax revenue shortfalls and the depreciation of the rand makes it hard to be optimistic.

Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe, Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale and Jameel Ahmad, the global head of currency strategy and market research at FXTM joined Business Day TV to discuss the medium-term budget.