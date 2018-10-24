News Leader
WATCH: What to expect from Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget
24 October 2018 - 11:38
Newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to hear what ordinary citizens expect from the medium-term budget policy statement.
Treasury has said suggestions from the public will be considered but Mboweni will be delivering the speech he inherited from his predecessor.
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to discuss the medium-term budget.
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talks to Business Day TV about the medium-term budget
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.