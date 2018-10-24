Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What to expect from Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget

24 October 2018 - 11:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / PIXELERY
Picture: 123RF / PIXELERY

Newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to hear what ordinary citizens expect from the medium-term budget policy statement.

Treasury has said suggestions from the public will be considered but Mboweni will be delivering the speech he inherited from his predecessor.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to discuss the medium-term budget.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talks to Business Day TV about the medium-term budget

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

LETTER: Tips for Tito to recover funds

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has the power to repatriate billions spent on invalid procurements
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni’s moment of truth

The finance minister's medium-term budget policy statement comes at a pivotal moment for the country
Opinion
7 hours ago

Mboweni gets thumbs up from top international economic guru

Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill is optimistic SA will under new finance minister Tito Mboweni take inflation seriously
Economy
1 day ago

Five major events in a big week for SA

Tito Mboweni dives into the deep end with his maiden medium-term budget just two weeks into the job, and MPs debate the collapse of VBS
National
2 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Digging into graft and governance at VBS and Sars continues

Tito Mboweni makes his maiden medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, writes Theto Mahlakoana
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Salary increases mainly get pocketed by the taxman
Economy
2.
No VAT on chickens and books the response to ...
Economy
3.
Trade war shaping up to be a major risk to ...
Economy
4.
Parliamentary body says budget targets likely to ...
Economy
5.
Mboweni gets thumbs up from top international ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.