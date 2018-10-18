SA's economic slump hurts smaller neighbours

The continent’s most-industrialised country is struggling through a recession, but the central bank is hamstrung in cutting its key rate from 6.5% as it strains to contain inflation spurred by higher oil costs and a 13% drop in the rand versus the dollar this year.

That’s made it tough for officials in Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini to stimulate sluggish activity through looser monetary policy because they have to keep their rates in line to maintain the peg. Botswana, whose currency isn’t tied to the rand, has cut its benchmark to 5%.

“Lesotho and Swaziland remain very susceptible to the effects of regional developments,” said Jee-A van der Linde, an economist at NKC African Economics. With SA being the largest contributor to the customs union, revenue for other countries “is therefore likely to be lower in the near term”, he said.

Receipts from the 108-year-old Southern African Customs Union — the world’s oldest such arrangement — account for about 40% of government revenue for Lesotho and Eswatini, and about 30% for Namibia and Botswana. SA has paid an average of almost R50bn to the pool in each of the past four fiscal years.

The Treasury has reduced its estimates for payments to Sacu this fiscal year and next, and there is “material downside risk to these forecasts” because the economy isn’t expanding as much as first predicted, said Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, the chief economist at First National Bank.

All the economies in the union, barring that of Botswana, will expand by less than half the 3.1% average rate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts for sub-Saharan Africa this year, the IMF said in an October report.