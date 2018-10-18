SA’s economic score shows modest improvement since August assessment

Lifting SA’s growth rate to above 3% on a sustained basis will require significantly more effort than is currently evident, including the co-ordination of policy efforts across key government departments. There is a risk that the consumer confidence index showed excessive optimism during Q1 2018.

In Stanlib's view these challenges can be broken down into five main categories:

Uplifting business confidence to stimulate private sector fixed investment;

Restoring fiscal discipline and avoiding further credit rating downgrades;

Reforming state-owned enterprises;

Ensuring clear and consistent transformation policies; and

Reducing the extent of corruption in both the private and public sectors.

Despite initial optimism that the political changes that occurred in December 2017 would quickly lead to signs of an economic revival, SA’s economic performance has been disappointing in the first half of 2018 with the economy slipping into a technical recession.

While Stanlib is still forecasting positive GDP growth for 2018 as a whole, the rate of expansion is now expected to be less than 1%, which is well below the level of economic growth that would result in widespread job creation. The Reserve Bank also recently revised their SA gross domestic product forecast for 2018 down from 1.2% to 0.7%.

More positively, President Ramaphosa recently announcement a new economic stimulus and recovery plan. This initiative aims stimulate economic growth, boosting confidence in sectors affected by regulatory uncertainty and inconsistency.

The central element of the plan involves reprioritising around R50bn of government spending towards activities that have the greatest effect on economic growth, domestic demand and job creation. This will be supported by the formation of an Infrastructure Development Fund.

Specific reforms and initiatives include changes to SA's visa regime in an effort to boost the tourism sector, clarifying the Mining Charter in order encourage investment and exploration in the mining sector, reducing the cost of doing business, in order to boost exports and to make South African industry more competitive, introducing measures to support black commercial farmers and revitalising three regional and 26 township industrial parks as catalysts for broader economic and industrial development in townships and rural areas.

The latest growth initiative from government also prioritises infrastructure spending as a key driver of economic activity. More specifically, the government has made the decision to set-up a SA Infrastructure Fund, inviting the private sector to enter into meaningful partnerships with government. Infrastructure expansion and maintenance has the potential to create jobs on a large scale, attract investment and lay a foundation for sustainable economic expansion.

The contribution from the fiscus towards the Infrastructure Fund over the medium-term expenditure framework period (three years) would be in excess of R400bn, which will be used to leverage additional resources from developmental finance institutions, multilateral development banks, and private lenders and investors. The International Monetary Fund will not be approached to provide funding.

To ensure these funds are used effectively and that projects are completed on time and on budget, the government is establishing a dedicated Infrastructure Execution Team in the Presidency that has extensive project management and engineering expertise to assist with project design and oversee implementation.

Overall, the stimulus measures are to be applauded since there is an urgent need to lift the country’s rate of economic growth as well as boost business confidence. Furthermore, many of the growth initiatives identified are critical to the growth of specific industries or sectors.

Unfortunately, from a macroeconomic perspective, most of the measures announced are relatively modest, and unlikely to provide an immediate and very significant boost to economic growth and employment.

This is the nature of stimulus packages that are based primarily on re-prioritising government expenditure. This does not suggest that the initiatives are unimportant, but rather that the focus will be on changing the priority of government spending to focus more directly on lifting economic growth and employment.