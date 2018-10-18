SA remains Africa’s top pick for foreign investors

SA is still the most attractive financial market for international investors in Africa, according to the Absa Africa financial markets index.

The country remained in the top position for the second year running with a score of 93 out of 100, supported by strong financial market infrastructure and a robust legal framework.

Despite this, the report warns that SA’s macroeconomic performance deteriorated in the past year as it plunged into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis, exposing SA to "rising financial risks".

This could result in the country being challenged for the top spot by the likes of Kenya, Nigeria and Botswana.

The index, produced by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, ranks the attractiveness of various financial markets for investors. It was compiled last week and officially launched on Wednesday.