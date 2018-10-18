Mining production plunges another 9% in August

The mining sector received another blow in August, falling far more than anticipated by economists.

Statistics SA reported on Thursday that mining production fell 9.1% year-on-year in August after a contraction of 5.2% in July. A Bloomberg poll of economists had expected a 4% contraction.

The sector was dragged down by iron ore (-19.9% and contributing -2.6 percentage points); gold (-15.5% and contributing -2.2 percentage points); and platinum-group metals (-7.0% and contributing -1.7 percentage points).

Compared to the month before, mining production fell 1.2% in August following month-on-month changes of -8.3% in July, and increase of 5.1% in June.

Meanwhile, mineral sales increased by 4.3% in August. The increase was driven by manganese ore (47.2% and contributing 2.7 percentage points); coal (7.3% and contributing two percentage points); and “other” metallic minerals (86.5% and contributing one percentage point).

Despite the country falling into a recession for the first time in a decade, the sector was a positive contributor in the second quarter after a dismal performance in the first. However, the sector’s performance in the third quarter seems to have reversed those gains.