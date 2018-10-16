Economy

Moody’s gives SA reprieve, but wants economic reforms

Rising government debt and contingent liabilities risks from SOEs remain a concern

16 October 2018 - 16:18 Sunita Menon
UPDATED 16 October 2018 - 16:40
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA has received another reprieve from Moody’s Investors Service. The credit ratings agency says that SA’s credit rating may be upgraded, depending on certain economic reforms.

The government is currently rated investment grade (Baa3) with a stable outlook, with a credit profile supported by a diversified economy, a sound macro-economic policy framework and relatively deep financial markets, reads the report compiled by Moody’s vice-president Lucie Villa.

However, Villa warned that rising government debt and contingent liabilities risks from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), “which limit the capacity of the government to absorb potential shocks or use fiscal stimuli, as well as persistently low growth” remain credit constraints.

This comes ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week, which will be a key determinant for SA’s credit ratings, which announcement was initially scheduled for last week Friday.

“The stable outlook balances upwards and downwards pressures. On the one hand, it reflects policymakers’ commitment to reviving growth and stabilising government debt and guarantees over the medium term, which an effective institutional framework will support,” reads the report. “On the other hand, the outlook also recognises that these objectives are difficult to reconcile, especially given deep social and economic divisions.”

The successful implementation of structural reforms to raise potential growth, as well as stabilise SOEs through reform, could see an upgrade. However, if the government does not stabilise its debt burden and contingent liabilities from SOEs, and growth prospects remain dim, this could trigger a downgrade.

Nene vs Mboweni

This comes in the week after Tito Mboweni took the reins from Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister. Economists said, apart from Mboweni’s appointment, little has changed since the relatively upbeat Moody’s investor conference in September to warrant any deterioration in the outlook.

At that conference, the ratings agency said a change in SA’s rating was unlikely until at least after the national elections in 2019.

“While they are, like everyone else, expecting deterioration in the fiscal metrics at the mid-term budget, they acknowledge that the low foreign-currency exposure and maturity profile of SA’s debt should provide a platform for recovery,” said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca.

Moody’s is the last of the three major credit rating agencies to keep SA’s credit rating at investment grade level, currently with a stable outlook. S&P and Fitch both downgraded SA to junk status last year, in response to the surprise cabinet reshuffle and an unfavourable mid-term budget in October. Economists say both ratings agencies are likely to maintain a stable outlook.

A downgrade to sub-investment grade would see SA expelled from the Citi World Government Bond Index, prompting asset managers and pension funds to sell domestic bonds. This would sharply increase the cost of debt and pressure the exchange rate.

Economic growth

Villa warned that slower-than-expected economic growth will heighten policy challenges. SA fell into a recession for the first time in a decade after two consecutive quarters of negative growth earlier this year.

“The broad-based weakness in economic growth further heightens policy challenges, including the stabilisation in the government debt-to-GDP ratio. It also stresses the importance for the government to move forwards with its policy agenda,” she said.

In the lead up to the med-term budget next week, Villa said fiscal consolidation remains achievable, despite headwinds stemming from slower growth than previously anticipated, which would impact tax performance.

Before resigning, Nene warned that the Treasury would revise down its growth forecasts after a slew of weak data points. The Reserve Bank has already slashed it forecast to 0.7%.

Said Villa: “While the change in finance minister a few weeks before the mid-term budget may lead to last-moment changes in policy implementation, we would not expect the broad direction of policy to be dependent on individuals, in particular given that institutions in SA have proven resilient to challenges in recent years.”

MenonS@businesslive.co.za

Moody’s expected to hold its outlook for SA at stable

However, with a new finance minister in Tito Mboweni, Moody’s may simply announce it is delaying the release of the report 
Economy
4 days ago

The worst is probably over for the rand, Nomura says, if Moody's keeps SA out of junk status

Nomura’s view is at odds with others including Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank, who have recommended shorting the rand
Markets
5 days ago

Stable SA outlook helps rand gain ground

A rate hike in Turkey and signals from Moody’s that a downgrade is not on the cards lift the local currency
Markets
1 month ago

Tito Mboweni to balance economics and politics

New minister must mend economy but note election pressure
Business
2 days ago

Tito Mboweni says state will say how it will manage VBS scandal in budget statement

The new finance minister says it is clear that regulatory authorities were let down by internal and external auditors who turned a blind eye to the ...
National
4 hours ago

Cheers as Mboweni returns to cabinet

The new finance minister’s first big task will be to present medium-term budget on October 24
National
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Moody’s gives SA reprieve, but wants economic ...
Economy
2.
New coal stations will raise electricity price
Economy
3.
Ngqura petroleum trading hub project enters ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail and mining sector ...
Economy
5.
State mulls relief for motorists with petrol ...
Economy

Related Articles

Moody’s expected to hold its outlook for SA at stable
Economy

The worst is probably over for the rand, Nomura says, if Moody's keeps SA out ...
Markets

Tito Mboweni to balance economics and politics
Business

Tito Mboweni’s appointment could drive business confidence up further
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.