WATCH: What manufacturers can look forward to

SA’s manufacturing output grew 1.3% in August from the same month in 2017.

It showed a slowdown from July’s 2.8%, but did beat the economists’ consensus of 0.6%

But the sector contracted by 0.3% in the second quarter and played a hand in landing the economy in a technical recession.

Philippa Rodseth, the executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, joined Business Day TV to discuss what the figures suggest about where the sector is headed and what that means for the economy.