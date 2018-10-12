Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What manufacturers can look forward to

12 October 2018 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
SA’s manufacturing output grew 1.3% in August from the same month in 2017.

It showed a slowdown from July’s 2.8%, but did beat the economists’ consensus of 0.6%

But the sector contracted by 0.3% in the second quarter and played a hand in landing the economy in a technical recession.

Philippa Rodseth, the executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, joined Business Day TV to discuss what the figures suggest about where the sector is headed and  what that means for the economy.

