WATCH: What the IMF thinks of SA’s economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the global economy is becoming stagnant, forcing the organisation to cut its global growth forecast for the first time in more than two years.

The IMF has also revised downwards SA’s growth forecast for 2018 and 2019, to 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively. This is well below the region’s average of 3.1% and 3.8%.

The IMF’s senior resident representative in SA, Montfort Mlachila, joined Business Day TV to discuss the fund’s recent announcements.