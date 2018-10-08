Ramaphosa's stimulus plan is unlikely to revive mining growth, Fitch unit warns

The mining sector will remain under pressure despite positive interventions, according to Fitch Solutions Macro Research, a subsidiary of the Fitch Group.

Fitch Solutions warned on Monday in a research note that President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic stimulus and recovery plan is unlikely to revive growth in the country's mining sector, despite a R400bn infrastructure fund pledge and renewed mining regulatory clarity.

“Ramaphosa’s drive to spur growth in SA’s mining sector is unlikely to result in a significant revival of an industry in secular decline,” reads the report.

“These proposals will be ineffective in kickstarting investment in the sector as the domestic construction industry is set to contract next year, while new mining regulations remain restrictive.”

Importantly, Fitch Solutions is separate from credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

Fitch Solutions says that among the challenges for the sector are low prices forecast for strategic commodities, a contracting construction sector, restrictive regulations and high operational costs, which will stunt investment into the sector.

“SA’s mining sector faces a number of structural challenges that are unlikely to be solved in the short-term, relating to high operational costs and depleting ore reserves.”

The latest iteration of the mining charter, which was eagerly anticipated, was announced in September.

“While the latest version of the charter will provide much needed regulatory clarity, it will largely fail to attract new investment as it remains more restrictive than the regulatory framework currently in place.”

In particular, the new charter will increase compliance costs for miners, “offsetting the temporary boost to investor sentiment and any subsequent pick-up in investment” from greater policy certainty.