Slow economic rebound a reality for SA in 2019, Fitch unit predicts

SA’s economy will have a slow rebound in 2019 and policy uncertainty will persist till the 2019 election, according to Fitch Solutions Macro Research, a subsidiary of the Fitch Group.

While economic growth will continue to slow in 2018, on the back of falling agricultural sector output and rising inflation, “the growth outlook will brighten modestly in 2019,” said the research group in a report published on Thursday.

Fitch Solutions revised down its growth forecast from 1.3% to 0.7% for 2018, in line with the Reserve Bank’s forecasts. The 2019 forecast has also been revised down from 2.1% to 1.7%. A rebound in 2019 is expected as headwinds from the agricultural sector ease.

Importantly, Fitch Solutions is separate from credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

“While the government has taken steps to reassure investors and domestic businesses as part of a wide-ranging stimulus programme, policy uncertainty is likely to persist ahead of the 2019 election, which will only be exacerbated by more challenging external dynamics,” reads the report.