World Bank revises SA’s growth forecasts down

The World Bank has revised SA’s growth forecasts down for this and next year, and has taken a dim view of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan.

While the forecasts are higher than that of the Reserve Bank and many analysts, the World Bank now expects growth of 1.0% in 2018, down from 1.4%. Growth forecasts were lowered from 1.8% to 1.3% in 2019, and from 1.9% to 1.7% in 2020.

“Growth is expected to remain subdued in 2019, as domestic demand is constrained by high unemployment and slow growth in credit extension to households, and as fiscal consolidation limits government spending,” said the World Bank in its regional economic outlook for Africa released on Wednesday.

“The higher growth in 2020 reflects the expectation that the government’s structural reform agenda will gradually gather speed, helping to boost investment growth, as policy uncertainty recedes.”

The World Bank also warned that Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan will have a limited impact. The plan was announced following the shock statistics that SA had entered a recession for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Ramaphosa’s plan encompasses growth-enhancing reforms; reprioritising public spending to create jobs; setting up an infrastructure fund; improving education and health; and investing in municipal social infrastructure.