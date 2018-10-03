Economy

SA’s economy could remain in the doldrums, survey shows

The Standard Bank PMI remained in contractionary territory for a third consecutive month

03 October 2018 - 11:36 Sunita Menon
The Nelson Mandela Bridge is pictured near Newtown Precinct in South Africa's financial epicentre, Johannesburg. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/BONILE BAM
The Nelson Mandela Bridge is pictured near Newtown Precinct in South Africa's financial epicentre, Johannesburg. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/BONILE BAM

Private-sector activity has remained subdued, indicating that the economy remained weak in the third quarter.

The Standard Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Wednesday showed that domestic business conditions improved slightly in September to 48 after dropping to a 29-month low of 47.2 in August.

The index looks at the whole economy and a score below 50 and indicates a contraction in business conditions. This is the third consecutive month of deterioration.

The PMI decline was broad-based as new orders, output, employment and inventories fell further. However, Standard Bank said the index was likely to improve as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan took hold.

“The recent improvements in the Mining Charter together with President Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan — which includes, among others, plans to reduce cost of doing business — should boost business confidence and investment and economic growth over the medium term,” Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole said.

The Absa PMI, which measures sentiment in the manufacturing sector, also pointed to a weak economy in the third quarter. The index dipped to its lowest level in just over a year, slipping to 43.2 points in September from 43.4 in August.

This comes after the shock second-quarter GDP figures, which indicated that SA had entered a recession. The data this week has indicated that SA will continue to falter in the third quarter.

menons@businesslive.co.za

How the stimulus package will jolt our sluggish economy

South Africans are battling to cope with increasingly tough economic conditions. Here's what the government plans to do about it
Opinion
2 days ago

ECONOMY WATCH: Will Nene have any positive news?

SA’s surprise recession has raised the stakes for finance minister Nhlanhla Nene
Companies
1 day ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Cyril's tough truth is better than fantasy

In layman's terms, the president, in his capacity as the head of this home, told his family: "Hello guys. We are broke".
Opinion
3 days ago

DAVID MAYNIER: Reform is killing recovery

Cyril Ramaphosa looked exhausted last week as he announced his new stimulus plan. Who wouldn’t be, trying to juggle reform and recovery?
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bulk commodities drive uptick in SA mining
Economy
2.
SA’s economy could remain in the doldrums, survey ...
Economy
3.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
4.
Surge in vehicle exports fails to offset domestic ...
Economy
5.
Petrol to cost R1 a litre more from Wednesday, ...
Economy

Related Articles

How the stimulus package will jolt our sluggish economy
Opinion

Bleak manufacturing outlook as PMI keeps on falling
Economy

Surge in vehicle exports fails to offset domestic gloom
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.