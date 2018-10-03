Risk of inflation overshoot should not be under-estimated, says Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele has warned that inflation could overshoot the 6% upper limit of its target band.

“Given the volatile environment, the risk of an overshoot of the target, given the balance of risks, should not be under-estimated,” Mminele said in New York on Tuesday, in a speech posted on the Bank’s website.

The Bank, which kept interest rates unchanged in September after a close vote by the monetary policy committee, is next scheduled to decide on policy on November 22. Some economists say it may start a rate-hiking cycle, after a weaker rand, higher oil prices and turmoil in emerging markets have worsened the inflation outlook.

The Bank expects headline inflation to peak at 5.9% in the second quarter of next year and settle at 5.4% towards the end of 2020, according to its latest estimates released last month. While this is inside the 3% to 6% target range, the Bank has made it clear in the past that it prefers the measure to be close to 4.5%.

An interest-rate hike will knock consumers, who are already burdened by higher taxes, and were hit on Wednesday with record petrol prices.

“An extended and sizable deviation in inflation from the mid-point of the target range will raise the risks of medium-term inflation expectations drifting back to, if not above, the top end of the range,” said Mminele.

While intervention in currency markets to stabilise the rand remains part of the Bank’s “toolkit”, it will only use that option if “excess volatility or abrupt and disorderly adjustments” threaten the market, Mminele said.

“Our preference has been to deploy this tool if there are signs of the orderly function of markets being threatened, rather than to go against the grain of the market.”

