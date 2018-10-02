Economy

WATCH: SA factory activity at 14-month low in September

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss the latest PMI figure

02 October 2018 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Absa's September PMI remains in contraction territory at 43.2 from 43.4 — new sales orders, along with the employment index, edged even lower than in the previous month, dashing hopes of a strong economic recovery out of the technical recession in the third quarter.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss what the latest PMI figure suggests about the country's economic trajectory.

