Vehicle sales fall again in September

New-vehicle sales lost ground again in September. Car sales fell 2.6% from September 2017, dragging the overall market down by 1.9%. Three quarters of the way through 2018, the total market is 0.8% behind 2017: 412,916 against 416,178. Car sales are trailing by 0.3%, down from 273,392 to 272,609.

The margins are small but underscore again how, despite frantic discounting by some manufacturers and dealers to shift stock, the industry is struggling to energise buyers during a recession and with fuel prices reaching new peaks.

With three months to go, even the most optimistic marketers, who predicted 3%-4% growth in 2018, admit it will be hard for the full-year market to top last year’s 557,701.

Exports will also be lucky to meet their target of overtaking 2017, despite improving by 1.2% in September from a year earlier, from 36,341 to 36,781. For the year so far, they lag by 2.4% — 250,038 compared to 256,228.

Toyota remained the biggest local seller last month, with sales of 12,351 cars, bakkies, sports utility vehicles and trucks. Volkswagen, however, was the usual runaway winner in the passenger market. The Polo′s 3,866 sales almost doubled those of its nearest competitor — another VW, the Vivo.

Industry new-car sales totalled 32,786 in September, from 33,678 a year earlier. Sales of all vehicle categories reached 49,670, compared to 50,644.