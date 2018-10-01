NDP’s 6% jobless rate by 2030 ‘out of reach’

The National Planning Commission has slashed its most optimistic forecast of SA’s unemployment rate by 2030 in half, warning of slow progress across the board in reaching the targets of the National Development Plan (NDP).

The commission, tasked with providing a blueprint for SA’s socio-economic development, reports to minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring & evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

