Economy

Agricultural crime cost SA R7.7bn in 2017

A report commissioned by agricultural industry body AgriSA found seven out of 10 commercial farmers experienced at least one incident in 2017

01 October 2018 - 11:12 KARL GERNETZKY
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The cost of agricultural-related crime was R7.7bn in 2017, with commercial farmers spending about R1.9bn in security in the same year, according to an AgriSA report.

The rand theft of malicious damage to property was 590% higher than the R687m annual cost estimated in a 2002 study, according to the AgriSA report.

The report, conducted by Unisa's bureau for economic research, found that the cost theft of tools and equipment may have risen 314% between 2002 and 2017, while livestock theft rose 130.1%.

Arson and malicious damage to property were predominant in the Western Cape, while burglary and theft of agricultural implements were predominant in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

KwaZulu-Natal headed the list of the proportion of farmers who experienced some form of crime in 2017, at 91.8%. Farmers in the Northern Cape were least affected by crime, with 55.4% reporting one or more incidents.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Are farmers part of the group that can be killed but never sacrificed?

The state’s failure to tackle crimes against certain sectors of the country suggests it does not want to govern, writes Hans Pienaar
Opinion
18 days ago

Farm murder rate at 19-year low, says AgriSA

Agricultural organisation AgriSA’s rural safety director warns of high degree of violence and brutality in rural areas due to inaccessibility
National
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
NDP’s 6% jobless rate by 2030 ‘out of reach’
Economy
2.
No sign of what Wednesday's fuel price increase ...
Economy
3.
Planning commission abandons NDP’s 6% ...
Economy
4.
Surprise trade surplus lifts SA’s outlook
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: President’s forum carries ...
Economy

Related Articles

Agriculture director-general deplores scourge of farms attacks
National

JONNY STEINBERG: The term ‘farm attacks’ whitewashes the criminal reality
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.