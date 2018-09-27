Economy

Laggards on chopping block to pay for Cyril Ramaphosa's plan, says Nhlanhla Nene

Underperforming government programmes will be cut as half of the R50bn will come from shifting existing spending

27 September 2018 - 08:45 Daniel Bases
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
New York — South Africa’s shifting budget priorities will provide roughly half of the R50bn in stimulus spending it plans to make by the end of its fiscal year in March, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says.

The rest of the funds would come from internal development finance institutions, Nene told Reuters on Wednesday, outlining for the first time the basic structure of the fund.

“We don’t want whatever is on the chopping block to be announced before the process has concluded,” he said after an investor forum on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

The government has said it will also launch a R400bn “medium-term” infrastructure fund, that would be spent over three years, Nene noted.

South Africa, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who spoke at the forum, has launched a campaign to revitalise its economy, which has fallen into a recession and has a 27% unemployment rate.

His stimulus plan, announced last Friday, has been met with scepticism as it does not include increased spending or borrowing to meet the goal of creating jobs and funding infrastructure programmes.

Nene said that while opposition MPs are sceptical, the reception from the business sector at home and in New York has been positive.

Having stagnated for a decade, Africa’s most industrialised economy slipped further in the second quarter, entering recession for the first time since 2009 and putting paid to the optimism prevalent after Ramaphosa succeeded Jacob Zuma in February.

The rand has weakened along with other emerging market currencies. Land and mining ownership reforms were among the main concerns voiced by investors in New York.

Ramaphosa sought to reassure the audience that land reform “is not going to be a land grab”. He said there were more than 600,000 submissions on how to proceed with reducing the concentration of land ownership.

“This will lead to a process of evaluation of proposals,” he said, emphasising that land ownership is critical to the life of South Africa and its people.

On mining, Nene acknowledged there was “an acrimonious relationship” between the government and the mining houses”. But he said a new mining charter is forthcoming, perhaps by the end of November, and a law is being rewritten to remove oil and gas extraction from mineral mining, a major sticking point. “We are now going to separate it,” Nene said.

Reuters

PETER BRUCE: The good choices Cyril Ramaphosa is making

'It was fascinating to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa outline his stimulus package on Friday. He was making choices, mostly very good ones'
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan: just what the economy ordered

SA’s economic recovery plan removes some obvious blocks to investment but a policy overhaul is needed to sustain rapid growth
6 hours ago

WATCH: The politics underpinning the stimulus plan

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the politics behind that stimulus package
1 day ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: How will we measure effect of economic package on daily lives?

The package risks over-reliance on public-private partnerships in infrastructure to drive investment
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa writes for us on his plan to save SA

Resources will be reprioritised to labour-intensive activities that benefit women, youth and small business
2 days ago

