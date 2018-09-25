News Leader
WATCH: Government to reallocate R50bn of budget to revive economy
Wits's Lumkile Mondi provides his assessment of Cyril Ramaphosa's plan
25 September 2018 - 07:48
The government has announced plans to reignite growth. This includes reprioritising about R50bn within the existing budget. Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits, provides his assessment of President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to stimulate growth.
