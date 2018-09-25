Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Government to reallocate R50bn of budget to revive economy

Wits's Lumkile Mondi provides his assessment of Cyril Ramaphosa's plan

25 September 2018 - 07:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / PIXELERY
Picture: 123RF / PIXELERY

The government has announced plans to reignite growth. This includes reprioritising about R50bn within the existing budget. Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits, provides his assessment of President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to stimulate growth.

The government has announced plans to reignite growth. Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits, provides his assessment of the plan.

EXCLUSIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa writes for us on his plan to save SA

Resources will be reprioritised to labour-intensive activities that benefit women, youth and small business
Opinion
4 hours ago

Lesetja Kganyago: Inflation targeting is the only way to bolster the economy

Kganyago denies that he called the ANC headquarters to complain about conflicting statements on Reserve Bank
Economy
4 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s stimulus salad lacks the ingredient business needs the most

Ramaphosa’s recovery plan is long on structural reforms and short on macroeconomic policy tools to kickstart the economy (and keep ANC voters ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Rescue package more longer-term remedy than short-term fix

The package is good for business and in several regards will improve the environment for investment
Opinion
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Trust is crucial to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa deserves credit for acknowledging that we are stranded
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s rescue plan for SA in six key ...
Economy
2.
Mixed bag of reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's ...
Economy
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa puts together impressive ...
Economy
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his economic recovery ...
Economy
5.
IN FULL: Ramaphosa on his plan to rescue the SA ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.