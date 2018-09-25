Households spend less in second quarter as drop in disposable income bites hard

Households were under strain in the second quarter of 2018, a report from the SA Reserve Bank shows.

The quarterly bulletin released on Tuesday indicated that household consumption fell to levels last seen two years ago in the second quarter of 2018. Compared to the first quarter, when household consumption expenditure was 1% higher than in the previous quarter, it contracted 1.3% in the second quarter as spending on goods declined while spending on services increased at a slow pace.

Notably, spending on durable goods such as vehicles or household items contracted 11.2% in the second quarter. This reflected preemptive purchases ahead of the VAT increase, which took hold on April 1, as well as the subdued economic environment, the bank said.