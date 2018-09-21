Behind the Reserve Bank’s close call to hold rates
MPC votes 4-3 to keep the repo rate at 6.5% as the economy looks set to grow just 0.7% in 2018
The SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged was as close as it could be, with the monetary policy committee (MPC) separated by a single vote, and probably swayed by another grim economic forecast.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago and his colleagues said the economy would likely grow just 0.7% in 2018, meaning they have cut the outlook by a full percentage point in the past two meetings.
While they still expect expansions of 1.9% and 2% in the next two years, that will now be coming off a much lower base.
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Grim growth forecast keeps rate hike at bay
If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.
Please sign in or register to comment.