Economy

OECD revises down SA’s growth forecasts

20 September 2018 - 16:37 Andries Mahlangu
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development secretary-general José Ángel Gurría. Picture: AFP PHOTO/BERTRAND GUAY
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised down its economic projections for SA for 2018 and 2019 on Thursday, citing low confidence, which it said reflected uncertainty about the future pace of economic reforms.

The OECD joins Goldman Sachs and several other organisations that have tweaked their projections after the local economy stumbled in the second quarter, dampening President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hopes of growing the economy by 3% in 2018.

Ramaphosa is under huge pressure to kick the economy into full gear and reduce the high unemployment rate, which has been a permanent feature since 1994.

The Paris-based organisation trimmed SA’s growth forecast to 0.9% for 2018, down from an earlier forecast of 1.9%. For 2019, the country’s growth is penciled in at 1.8%, down from 2.2%, predicted in May.

The OECD also cautioned that global economic growth may heave peaked. "[Global] economic growth prospects are now slightly weaker across the board than anticipated in May, when the OECD released its latest economic outlook," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said in a statement.

"Escalating trade tensions, tightening financial conditions in emerging markets and political risks could further undermine strong and sustainable medium-term growth worldwide."

The global economy is now expected to grow 3.7% in both 2018 and 2019. In May, it had expected growth of 3.8% in 2018 and 3.9% in 2019.

The caution of a slowing growth comes amid a bruising trade spat between the US and China. Earlier in the week, the US imposed $200bn worth of tariffs on Chinese goods.

SA's cities making ease of doing business better, but still need to improve

A World Bank Group report on doing business in SA, judged against five criteria, is a tale of cities moving forward, but not always in sync
National
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Moody's perspective delivers a mild mood boost

Ratings agency isn’t taking the pressure off SA to deliver economic and fiscal reforms
Opinion
4 days ago

'Worst is behind us': Moody's expects slow recovery for SA

A move on SA's credit rating, either up or down, is unlikely, says Moody's Lucie Villa
Economy
7 days ago

Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold but warns of myriad risks

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kjanyago highlights weaker rand and rising oil prices as concerns
Economy
1 hour ago

