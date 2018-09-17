Government laments slow progress on open skies for Africa

The government has bemoaned the slow implementation of a decade-old continent-wide agreement to open up Africa’s skies for airlines.

In 1999, African ministers responsible for civil aviation adopted the Yamoussoukro Decision, named after the Ivorian capital city in which it was agreed, committing signatory countries to deregulate air services and to promote competition within regional air markets.

The decision to "open skies" in Africa would translate into greater options for travellers and lower fares. Africa is home to 15% of the world’s population but it accounts for just 3% of the global air service market.

The World Bank has previously stated many African countries restrict air service markets to protect the share held by state-owned air carriers.

In a reply to a written question in Parliament last week, transport minister Blade Nzimande said SA integrated the principles of the Yamoussoukro Decision in the National Civil Aviation Policy, which has since been approved by the cabinet.