Economy

CONTINENTAL CIVIL AVIATION

Government laments slow progress on open skies for Africa

Delays cause SA and the rest of the continent to lose out on substantial economic benefits, says Blade Nzimande

17 September 2018 - 05:04 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The government has bemoaned the slow implementation of a decade-old continent-wide agreement to open up Africa’s skies for airlines.

In 1999, African ministers responsible for civil aviation adopted the Yamoussoukro Decision, named after the Ivorian capital city in which it was agreed, committing signatory countries to deregulate air services and to promote competition within regional air markets.

The decision to "open skies" in Africa would translate into greater options for travellers and lower fares. Africa is home to 15% of the world’s population but it accounts for just 3% of the global air service market.

The World Bank has previously stated many African countries restrict air service markets to protect the share held by state-owned air carriers.

In a reply to a written question in Parliament last week, transport minister Blade Nzimande said SA integrated the principles of the Yamoussoukro Decision in the National Civil Aviation Policy, which has since been approved by the cabinet.

"Government is in full support of the integration and establishment of the single African air market," said Nzimande.

However, the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision across the continent has generally been slow and limited.

"The delay has caused SA and the rest of the continent to miss out on substantial economic benefits. Some air transport markets between Africa and countries outside of Africa have been liberalised to a significant extent. But most intra-African aviation markets remain closed and regulated through bilateral agreements which limit the growth and development of air services," he said.

The minister said air service arrangements with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) had been restricted, limiting airline participation.

However, some Sadc states are slowly embracing the Yamoussoukro principles and progressively liberalising key elements of the bilateral air services agreement.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Ethiopia has more in common with China than its fast-growing economy

Both countries feel secure about their pasts and have a definite vision for their futures — both believe they are destined to be great, writes Tyler ...
Opinion
3 months ago

African cities growing fastest

It has become the world's most rapidly urbanised continent
World
1 day ago

Economist gets a crack at sorting out Zim chaos

But new finance minister will still be at the mercy of politics
Business
1 day ago

Lowering import tariffs on devices could boost internet adoption in Africa

Handsets could become more affordable
Companies
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Nigeria’s desperate strong-arm tactics

It appears that Nigerian domestic politicking could be behind the Nigerian raids on MTN and Standard Bank
Opinion
4 days ago

Zim finance czar’s mission impossible

Zimbabwe’s new finance minister is not a Zanu-PF man and he did not need the job — but he will need all his qualifications to fix the economy
Features
4 days ago

Recession: how we got here and how to get out

SA is in a recession because 10 years of economic mismanagement and policy bungling have rendered the economy uncompetitive
Features
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Immediate rate hike unlikely ...
Economy
2.
Government laments slow progress on open skies ...
Economy
3.
‘Worst is behind us’: Moody’s expects slow ...
Economy
4.
How SA's mining sector is taking a beating from ...
Economy
5.
Shocking drop in agriculture behind 'surprise' ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.