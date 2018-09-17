Economy

Do not expect word on state’s funding plans for SOEs before end-October

17 September 2018 - 17:43 Linda Ensor
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Details of government support for state-owned companies will be forthcoming only in the medium-term budget policy statement to be tabled in parliament on October 24, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday.

A number of loss-making state-owned companies, such as South African Airways and SA Express, are in dire need of an injection of funds and have appealed for government assistance.

Nene insisted in a reply to a parliamentary question by COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota that the government had adopted, as far as possible, the principle that "any financial support to state-owned companies should be done in a deficit-neutral manner (to avoid widening of the deficit).

"This can be done through a combination of the sale of noncore assets, reprioritisation of spending, or other revenue measures. Nevertheless — as noted in the 2018 budget review — the state-owned company sector represents a major risk to the fiscal framework, and reforms are required to put these companies on a more sustainable footing.

"Part of the reform process will involve costing of developmental mandates, to provide the government with a better understanding of the level of support required for noncommercial activities. Another part of the reform will require understanding how to bolster their commercial activities, through a combination of efficiency improvements and private sector participation," Nene said.

"The budget process is currently under way. Any decisions around financial support to state-owned companies will be considered as part of this broader process, and be published in the 2018 medium-term budget policy statement."

Ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Cyril Ramaphosa says land reform will be done in an ‘orderly manner’

Addressing members of the diplomatic corps, the president says, ‘We will find a solution to this. And it will be a South African-made ...
National
3 days ago

End of the line for this runaway train

Come what may, Prasa interim chair vows to clean up rail agency
Business
1 day ago

Judge invites Zuma to tell his side of the state capture story

In a surprise development, state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo says he wants to hear the former president’s version of events
National
4 days ago

TIM COHEN: Prasa’s trains not on time, but corruption ticks like clockwork

The nature of the corruption might be different but the result is the same: customers lose, and not just time or money but faith
Opinion
3 days ago

BEN TUROK: What Cyril Ramaphosa must do to make SA great and close inequality gap

President should restore ANC as people’s party, shun the EFF and make the economy work for the poor, writes Ben Turok
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Immediate rate hike unlikely ...
Economy
2.
Government laments slow progress on open skies ...
Economy
3.
‘Worst is behind us’: Moody’s expects slow ...
Economy
4.
Economists expect SA to sneak out of recession in ...
Economy
5.
How SA's mining sector is taking a beating from ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.