Do not expect word on state’s funding plans for SOEs before end-October

Details of government support for state-owned companies will be forthcoming only in the medium-term budget policy statement to be tabled in parliament on October 24, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Monday.

A number of loss-making state-owned companies, such as South African Airways and SA Express, are in dire need of an injection of funds and have appealed for government assistance.

Nene insisted in a reply to a parliamentary question by COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota that the government had adopted, as far as possible, the principle that "any financial support to state-owned companies should be done in a deficit-neutral manner (to avoid widening of the deficit).

"This can be done through a combination of the sale of noncore assets, reprioritisation of spending, or other revenue measures. Nevertheless — as noted in the 2018 budget review — the state-owned company sector represents a major risk to the fiscal framework, and reforms are required to put these companies on a more sustainable footing.

"Part of the reform process will involve costing of developmental mandates, to provide the government with a better understanding of the level of support required for noncommercial activities. Another part of the reform will require understanding how to bolster their commercial activities, through a combination of efficiency improvements and private sector participation," Nene said.

"The budget process is currently under way. Any decisions around financial support to state-owned companies will be considered as part of this broader process, and be published in the 2018 medium-term budget policy statement."

