WATCH: What business confidence is telling us
12 September 2018 - 09:17
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows that sentiment has retreated marginally in the third quarter, falling to 38 from 39.
All five sectors in the survey failed to reach the neutral 50-level mark and the mood was further dampened by policy uncertainty, rising inflation and the fear of higher interest rates.
RMB chief economist Etienne le Roux spoke to Business Day TV about the index in context of the current recession.
