WATCH: What business confidence is telling us

12 September 2018 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Rawpixel
Picture: 123RF/Rawpixel

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows that sentiment has retreated marginally in the third quarter, falling to 38 from 39.

All five sectors in the survey failed to reach the neutral 50-level mark and the mood was further dampened by policy uncertainty, rising inflation and the fear of higher interest rates.  

RMB chief economist Etienne le Roux spoke to Business Day TV about the index in context of the current recession.

RMB chief economist Etienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about the business confidence index

Rand and land help drag business confidence to year's low

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene warns that weak business confidence will 'hinder a robust recovery in growth'
Economy
22 hours ago

Confidence in agribusiness falls to two-year low, on uncertainty over land

The last time confidence in the sector was this low was when the country was in the grips of a drought in 2016
Economy
2 days ago

Rand remains firmer but fails to break through R15/$

The dollar regains safe-haven status as euro weakens below $1.16 again on escalating global trade fears
Markets
18 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Production data will give greater insight into SA's economic trajectory

Moody's will host a Sub-Saharan Africa Summit on Thursday, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
2 days ago

MICHEL PIREU: How overconfidence is the nemesis of many an investor and trader

Discipline is a vital quality that can counterbalance overoptimism and help prevent losses
Opinion
1 day ago

JSE weakens on global risk-off trade

Fears about the escalating global trade war makes rand hedges and miners relatively unattractive despite a sharp drop in the local currency so far in ...
Markets
17 hours ago

