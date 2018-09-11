Revenue-sharing formula remains sticking point in talks between SA and Sacu

Very little progress has been made in discussions within the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) over a review of the revenue-sharing formula, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said in Parliament on Tuesday.

This was despite intense engagements on the issue, he told a joint meeting of parliament’s finance and trade and industry committees. Restructuring the revenue-sharing formula could release badly needed funds to meet SA’s dire fiscal challenges.

Both Nene and trade and industry minister Rob Davies briefed MPs on their respective negotiations with Sacu. The ministers sought a mandate from parliament affirming the South African government’s position in future Sacu negotiations.

Nene said the major difficulty was the underlying principle of the negotiations — that no one should be made worse off by any agreement. This meant, in effect, that noone should be better off.

"A review that will see us put on a better footing will be very difficult to arrive at," Nene told MPs.

SA contributed about R30.3bn (98.3%) of the revenue pool on average between 2007-2008 and 2016-2017 but only took out R26.4bn (45.8%) while the BELN (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia) countries contributed R510m (1.7%) but took out R31bn (54.2%). This was a source of concern, Nene said.

Sacu revenues, which are drawn from customs and excise duties, contribute 27% of Botswana’s total revenue, 45% of Eswatini’s, 40% of Lesotho’s, 32% of Namibia’s and 3% of SA’s. None of the revenue is used for a common developmental fund to promote the region, an idea that SA supports.

SA’s share of Sacu revenue has steadily declined from about 2004.

In terms of the 2017 medium-term budget policy statement, SA’s projected payments from the revenue pool have been revised down by R14bn in 2018-2019 and R19.8bn in 2019-2020.

The drivers of the lowered budget estimates are a shrinking common revenue pool due to a poor economic climate that affects trade and results in lower revenue collection.

Trade and industry Minister Rob Davies said there was also a deadlock with regard to the architecture for tariff setting. The other Sacu member countries insisted on implementing a 2002 agreement, which would see each country have its own tariff-setting board.

The board would make recommendations to a Sacu tariff board, which would make decisions by consensus and make recommendations on tariffs to the Sacu council of ministers.

SA says this approach would be too slow and cumbersome, and wants a more centralised system centred on the current International Trade Administration Commission but including greater representation of other countries. Davies said this would be more streamlined, quicker and more efficient.

SA also did not agree with decision-making by consensus, which the minister said would prejudice SA.

After the briefing by the two ministers, the two committees adopted a resolution setting out the terms of the South African government’s negotiations with Sacu, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval. This will provide a mandate for future negotiations.