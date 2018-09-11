Economy

ECONOMIC RECESSION

Nhlanhla Nene pins hope on economic reform package for SA

Analysts, however, doubt the government has room in the fiscus to include a reform package in October

11 September 2018 - 05:13 Sunita Menon
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Image:

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is gearing up to announce an economic reform package in October but a tight fiscus has left him little room to manoeuvre.

Data released last week showed that the country entered a recession in the second quarter for the first time in almost a decade. This will see the National Treasury come under increased scrutiny at the medium-term budget policy statement at the end of October.

The recession had posed “additional downside risks” to the tax revenue projected at the beginning of 2018 as well as the Treasury’s growth expectation of 1.5%, Nene said at a conference hosted by the Government Employees Pension Fund on Monday. However, the reform package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July would “reignite growth”, said Nene, who provided no details on how it will be funded.

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman said the recession would see the Treasury revise down its growth forecast well below 1%. “Everyone is poorer, there’s less tax, you’re under pressure from a fiscal point of view and you can’t create jobs,” he said.

Analysts, however, doubt the government has room in the fiscus to include a reform package. “The trick will have to be to reshuffle spending rather than increasing expenditures. There’s no wiggle room,” said Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes.

He estimates the package would cost upwards of R40bn, a hefty sum as the shrinking economy raises concern that the government will need to revise its budget deficit higher.

To make up for shortfalls, the Treasury has increased personal income tax in recent years and raised VAT 1% in 2018.

“The Treasury is up against a wall. They cannot raise taxes much more and they’ve already received backlash for the VAT increase. It’s difficult to find where we could cut expenditure,” said BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.

A bigger fiscal deficit would attract the attention of all three credit rating agencies, particularly Moody’s, which still has SA’s long-term foreign currency debt at investment grade, he said. Moody’s said last week SA’s slide into recession would complicate its fiscal and monetary challenges.

A Moody’s decision to push the country’s debt into junk would see SA also fall out of key gauges such as Citigroup’s World Government Bond index, which may prompt investors to dump as much as R100bn of SA assets. “What everyone … can agree on is [that] getting the economy running would solve a whole lot of issues,” said Dykes.

Nene estimates SA would need 5% growth in order to make a dent in the unemployment rate that is nearing 30%.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Recession threatens revenue and credit rating, Nhlanhla Nene warns

Government will spare no effort to stabilise state-owned entities and create policy certainty in mining, the finance minister tells the Tax Indaba
National
21 hours ago

Global tide of money is receding, and SA is swimming naked

The main reason for the sell-off in South African assets lies beyond the country’s borders, write Mehul Daya and Neels Heyneke
Opinion
1 day ago

Drought, not policy uncertainty, blamed for agriculture crash

SA’s agriculture output shrank by a huge 29.2% in the second quarter of 2018
Economy
1 day ago

This is how the DA plans to help SA’s economy recover

The DA announced a seven-point plan on Monday, after Statistics SA said last week that SA was in a recession
Economy
17 hours ago

Recession-hit SA faces Moody’s downgrade threat

The ratings agency halves growth forecast for the country and says its economic contraction is a credit negative
Economy
4 days ago

SA’s weak economy will hurt employment prospects

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects companies’ reluctance to hire
Economy
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nomura sees danger for seven emerging economies — ...
Economy
2.
Shocking drop in agriculture behind 'surprise' ...
Economy
3.
Drought, not policy uncertainty, blamed for ...
Economy
4.
Confidence in agribusiness falls to two-year low, ...
Economy
5.
This is how the DA plans to help SA’s economy ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.