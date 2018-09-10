Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Economy

This is how the DA plans to help SA’s economy recover

10 September 2018 - 13:51 Natasha Marrian
Mmusi Maimane, centre, James Selfe, left, and Phumzile Van Damme. Picture: THE TIMES/DAVID HARRISON
Mmusi Maimane, centre, James Selfe, left, and Phumzile Van Damme. Picture: THE TIMES/DAVID HARRISON

The DA has tabled its plan for economic recovery, which includes privatising South African Airways (SAA), breaking up Eskom into two separate business and ending its monopoly by allowing cities to purchase power directly from independent power producers.

Halting the march of policies that tamper with property rights, such as the expropriation of land without compensation, and ending talk of nationalising the SA Reserve Bank are also top priority for the official opposition, in its economic recovery plan.

The DA announced the seven-point plan at a media briefing on Monday, after Statistics SA announced last week that the country had entered a recession, after a second quarter of negative growth.

We have a plan and the ANC does not, which is why it has emphasised land expropriation without compensation and [is] hammering on that.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country had to shift its approach from state-led economic growth, the ANC’s approach, to creating conditions for the private sector to lead in growing the economy.

The 2019 election is set to be fought with economic growth and job creation as a central theme. The ANC has expressed concern about potentially contesting the key poll during a recession and the effect of this on its electoral support.

Maimane said the economy would be at the centre of the DA’s election campaign.

"For us it is about jobs, jobs, jobs and creating an economic climate that opens the way for more South Africans to be employed," he said.

"What we are saying simply is we have a plan and the ANC does not, which is why it has emphasised land expropriation without compensation and [is] hammering on that."

The DA’s plan includes a fiscal austerity package that entails cutting the cabinet down to 15 ministers. It also includes exempting businesses that employ fewer than 250 people from stringent labour legislation and regulation, which Maimane says will help grow small businesses and increase their ability to create jobs.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

