This is how the DA plans to help SA’s economy recover

The 2019 election is set to be fought with economic growth and job creation as a central theme. The ANC has expressed concern about potentially contesting the key poll during a recession and the effect of this on its electoral support.

Maimane said the economy would be at the centre of the DA’s election campaign.

"For us it is about jobs, jobs, jobs and creating an economic climate that opens the way for more South Africans to be employed," he said.

"What we are saying simply is we have a plan and the ANC does not, which is why it has emphasised land expropriation without compensation and [is] hammering on that."

The DA’s plan includes a fiscal austerity package that entails cutting the cabinet down to 15 ministers. It also includes exempting businesses that employ fewer than 250 people from stringent labour legislation and regulation, which Maimane says will help grow small businesses and increase their ability to create jobs.

