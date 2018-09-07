Economy

Recession-hit SA faces Moody’s downgrade threat

The ratings agency halves growth forecast for the country and says its economic contraction is a credit negative

07 September 2018 - 05:10 SUNITA MENON
Moody’s Investor Service halves its 2018 growth forecast for the country. Picture: REUTERS
Moody’s Investor Service halves its 2018 growth forecast for the country. Picture: REUTERS

The first recession in almost a decade could cost SA its remaining investment-grade rating, with disastrous consequences for the country and consumers who are already under strain from tax increases and near-record petrol prices.

Moody’s Investor Service on Thursday halved its 2018 growth forecast for the country and said economic contraction in the first six months of the year was a "credit negative".

