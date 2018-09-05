Economy

WATCH: We're in recession, what now?

05 September 2018 - 08:27 Business Day TV
SA officially entered a technical recession following a 0.7% contraction in second-quarter GDP after a 2.6% (revised up from 2.2%) contraction in the first quarter.

The largest negative contributors to growth in the second quarter were agriculture, transport and trade, while the largest positive contributions came from mining, finance, real estate and business services.  

Citadel chief economist and advisory partner Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to talk about the economy and what can be done to reverse the trend.

Cyril Ramaphosa has a recession on his hands

SA has plunged into a recession, thanks to the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector shrinking by nearly a third
Economy
23 hours ago

Shocking drop in agriculture behind 'surprise' recession

Agriculture fell almost 30%, dragging the GDP number down
Economy
18 hours ago

Rand extends losses as SA slips into technical recession

The rand falls 2.5% to R15.26 to the dollar, its weakest level in about three weeks
Markets
22 hours ago

Nhlanhla Nene says SA’s recession can be beaten

The finance minister says he is confident economic structural reform and measures to stimulate the economy will help pull SA out of the woods
Economy
17 hours ago

DA and IFP put blame for the recession squarely on the ANC

Nothing has changed under President Cyril Ramaphosa, say both parties, amid crushing unemployment and an increase in VAT — due to state capture ...
National
21 hours ago

