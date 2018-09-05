WATCH: We’re in recession, what now?

SA officially entered a technical recession following a 0.7% contraction in second-quarter GDP after a 2.6% (revised up from 2.2%) contraction in the first quarter.

The largest negative contributors to growth in the second quarter were agriculture, transport and trade, while the largest positive contributions came from mining, finance, real estate and business services.

Citadel chief economist and advisory partner Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to talk about the economy and what can be done to reverse the trend.