Ramaphosa’s dream of growth in tatters as SA's economy grinds to a halt

SA will struggle to register barely positive growth for 2018.

That is the reality facing President Cyril Ramaphosa, six months after he was swept to power on a wave of optimism that he would reverse the decay of the Zuma years.

His dream of boosting growth to 3% this fiscal year is in tatters, and leaves him vulnerable to opponents both inside and outside the ANC as he prepares to fight an election in 2019, hobbled by a near 30% unemployment rate, which is set to rise further.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Ramaphosa’s dream of growth in tatters

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here.