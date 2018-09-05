Ramaphosa’s dream of growth in tatters as SA's economy grinds to a halt
Market reaction swift and rand hits new two-year lows as data show first recession since 2009
05 September 2018 - 05:10
SA will struggle to register barely positive growth for 2018.
That is the reality facing President Cyril Ramaphosa, six months after he was swept to power on a wave of optimism that he would reverse the decay of the Zuma years.
His dream of boosting growth to 3% this fiscal year is in tatters, and leaves him vulnerable to opponents both inside and outside the ANC as he prepares to fight an election in 2019, hobbled by a near 30% unemployment rate, which is set to rise further.
