Fall in August vehicle sales makes meeting annual target more difficult

The new vehicle market had better wake up fast if it is to meet analyst forecasts of a 2%-3% improvement in 2018. With four months to go, it is lagging 2017 by 0.6% after a disappointing August in which sales fell by 2.5% from a year earlier.

Sales totalled 47,964, down from 49,198 in August 2017. As a result, sales for the first eight months of the year are down from 365,534 to 363,233, according to figures released on Monday by the department of trade & industry.

New car sales fell 2.2% in August, to 31,447 from 32,169 a year earlier. For the year to August, however, they were fractionally ahead, at 239,816 from 239,714.

Head of vehicle and asset finance at Standard Bank Derick de Vries still thinks full-year improvement is on the cards. "Consumers remain under pressure but we see some relief," he said. "There’s money out there." Fierce competition between brands and the need to shift showroom stock meant there were plenty of sales incentives on offer.

However, manufacturers’ continued ability to restrain price increases below inflation could come under pressure because of a sharp depreciation in the rand, said the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA. "Conditions in the domestic new vehicle market are expected to remain under pressure over the short-to medium-term," it observed.

Sales of light commercial vehicles continued to lose ground in August but the low-volume medium-and heavy-truck markets recorded promising improvements for the second successive month — by 9.3% and 18.8% respectively.

Exports provided some relief for the industry in August, rising 7.7% from August 2017, from 29,930 to 32.247. But they still trail 3.1% for the year so far: 213,163 against 219,887.