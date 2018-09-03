ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Why analysts are divided on recession

The attention this week will be on Tuesday’s release of second-quarter GDP figures, which will indicate whether SA has tipped into a recession.

Following a dismal performance in the first quarter, when GDP shrank 2.2%, SA is still at risk of its first recession since the global financial crisis, after the 2017 figures were revised upwards.

A recession is defined as two successive quarters of negative quarter-on-quarter GDP growth and points to a prolonged slowdown in economic activity, which stunts job creation and dampens investment. News of a recession is likely to shock the credit ratings agencies, which have given SA a reprieve so far in 2018. Second-quarter figures released so far by Stats SA have increased concern about the state of the economy. They include a weak performance in the retail sector. Manufacturing production remained flat in the second quarter, while mining production showed marginal growth.

However, analysts are at odds over whether SA will be plunged into a recession or narrowly escape this fate.

"A weak performance from key sectors has still dealt a blow to hopes that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa would boost growth. It’s possible that SA entered a recession last quarter," said Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne.