Absa PMI shock paints bleak picture for manufacturing in coming months

SA’s factory output dropped sharply in August, according to the monthly manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) sponsored by Absa.

The PMI plummeted to 43.4 points in August from 51.5 points in July — far worse than the economists’ consensus that it would remain above the 50-point neutral level.

"The significant declines in August are surprising as it is hard to imagine that the underlying economic conditions deteriorated as rapidly as reflected by the main PMI subcomponents," Absa said.

The 8.1-point drop took the PMI to its lowest level in over a year.

The drop in the index was driven by sharp declines in the new sales orders index and the business activity index.

The average level of the PMI recorded during the first two months of the third quarter was 47.5 and two points below the average recorded in the second quarter — which indicates that the production figures in the coming months may look bleak.

The subindex that looks at expected business conditions in six months’ time declined for a sixth consecutive month to 44.6 in August — the lowest level since the start of 2016.

"The fact that a further deterioration is expected from the bleak picture of current conditions, as reflected by the August PMI survey, is very concerning," said Absa.

The PMI gauges activity in the manufacturing sector and is usually a good indicator of what Statistics SA’s manufacturing production and sales figures, which take two months to compile, will say.