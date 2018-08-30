Economy

S&P not likely to downgrade SA as it has Turkey

The ratings agency says, unlike Turkey, SA has ‘steady public-debt dynamics’ and that it expects the country to gradually implement various reforms

30 August 2018 - 18:02 Alexander Winning
S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
S&P Global Ratings said in a report published on Thursday that SA’s sovereign credit ratings were unlikely to be downgraded deeper into "junk" territory, after Turkey’s ratings suffered that fate earlier this month.

S&P, one of two major ratings agencies to rate SA’s foreign-currency debt below investment grade, added in the report that the country’s external metrics were solid and that its monetary flexibility was a credit strength.

The agency downgraded Turkey’s sovereign rating deeper into junk status on August 17 in the wake of a steep slide in the lira, which also rocked emerging-market currencies, including the rand.

"The main reason for Turkey’s downgrade was our expectation that the extreme volatility of the Turkish lira and the resulting projected sharp balance of payments adjustment will undermine Turkey’s economy," S&P said in the report.

"By contrast, we have a stable outlook on SA, reflecting a potential modest pick-up in economic growth, steady public-debt dynamics, and our expectation that the government will gradually implement economic and social reforms."

S&P is next scheduled to review SA’s sovereign ratings in November. In May, S&P affirmed SA’s foreign-currency debt at BB.

Reuters

RON DERBY: Cold turkey time, and Big Man Erdogan must take some blame

Betting against emerging markets is a winner in New York and London
Opinion
11 days ago

Sars collected 28.3% of revenue for the tax year by end-July

The R374bn collected is slightly more than for the same period last year, with higher VAT expected to fill out the Sars coffers
Economy
2 hours ago

The bane of Sars

Was consultancy Bain & Co complicit in the destruction of key units of the revenue service, which may have lost far more than R100bn in the ...
Features
13 hours ago

PPI increases slightly in July, largely due to fuel price increases

Factory and farm-gate inflation grew to 6.1% in July from June’s 5.9%; food producers contributed deflation of 1%
Economy
5 hours ago

