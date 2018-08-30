Economy

PPI increases slightly in July, largely due to fuel price increases

30 August 2018 - 12:29 Sunita Menon
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Factory and farm-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), accelerated to 6.1% in July from 5.9% in June.

This was slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus of 6%.

Producer inflation was expected to accelerate in July on the back of the rise in petrol and diesel prices due to the weaker rand. July saw the fourth consecutive rise in fuel prices this year, albeit not as steep, of 23c/litre and 26c/litre for petrol and diesel respectively which weighed on Thursday’s PPI figure.

This translated to diesel’s contribution to PPI showing 31.6% annual inflation in July, and a 1.6% jump from June’s diesel prices. The petrol component of PPI showed 27.2% annual inflation and 1.5% inflation from the prior month.

The price of sugar for food manufacturers fell 8.1% in July from the same month in 2017, and grain mill products got 6% cheaper. This contributed to an overall deflation of 1% from food producers.

PPI, which was set to 100 points in December 2016, came in at 108.5 points in July, up from June’s 107.8 points.

Producer inflation has traditionally been seen as giving an indication of the consumer inflation figure three months later. The annual change in the consumer price index (CPI) is the key measure of inflation used by the Reserve Bank to set interest rates.

However, given the speed of modern logistics, producer inflation increasingly moves in tandem with consumer inflation. Last week, Statistics SA reported the annual change in July’s CPI accelerated to 5.1% from 4.6% in June.

Brace yourself for higher fuel prices, say economists

The price of oil and the rand’s strength against the US dollar are the two primary factors influencing the fuel price
Economy
9 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rise in fuel price and trade surplus expected

The Central Energy Fund will announce the fuel price adjustment for September on Wednesday
Economy
3 days ago

Union ruling ‘will fuel chaos’

Labour experts say Constitutional Court judgment on organisational rights will be problematic in workplaces
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Brace yourself for higher fuel prices, say ...
Economy
2.
Private sector credit growth hits a soft patch in ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: How Theresa May views SA’s land reform ...
Economy
4.
DTI to research the commercial viability of dagga
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rise in fuel price and trade ...
Economy

Related Articles

Brace yourself for higher fuel prices, say economists
Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rise in fuel price and trade surplus expected
Economy

Review of fuel levy ‘is possible’
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.