WATCH: How Theresa May views SA’s land reform plans

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged £4bn for job creation in African economies.

The UK leader is looking to solidify trade relations as Brexit edges closer, and she views the African continent as one of the UK’s key trading partners.

May has also expressed support for land expropriation without compensation in SA, if done legally.

She also plans to visit Nigeria and Kenya as part of her African tour.

ETM Analytics' MD and head of research, George Glynos, spoke to Business Day TV about what May had to say during her flying visit of SA.