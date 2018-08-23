WATCH: What to worry about after July's inflation data

Inflation has accelerated to a 10 month high — coming in at 5.1% in July. That is slightly above analyst expectations and shows that the figure is edging towards the upper end of the reserve bank's 3%-6% target bank.

But, despite this, analysts expect the Reserve Bank to keep rates on hold at the policy meeting in September.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings spoke to Business Day TV about July's inflation data and what it means for CPI in the coming months.