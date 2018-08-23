Economy

SA has a one-in-three chance of recession, new poll shows

Economists polled by Reuters have some doubts about whether the economy grew in the second quarter

23 August 2018 - 12:45 Agency and Staff Writers
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA has a one-in-three chance of falling into recession, according to about 30 economists in a Reuters poll

The economy shrank 2.2% in the first quarter. Statistics SA will release second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on September 4. Another drop would mean SA is in recession.

Nonetheless, the economists in the Reuters poll expect SA’s economy to grow by 1.4% this year and by 1.9% next. And the consensus is for growth of 0.6% in the second quarter.

BNP Paribas economist Jeffrey Schultz said the poorly-performing services sector could be the key determinant of whether SA falls into recession.

The poll showed the Reserve Bank holding interest rates at 6.5% until at least end-2019 and then increasing them by only 25 basis points in 2020.

But that would leave the rand vulnerable, as emerging markets are battered. The increases prospect of further US interest rate hikes is also negative for the rand — and therefore for inflation and interest rates.

Inflation in SA, according to the Reuters poll, is expected to remain within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band, averaging 4.7% in 2018, and 5.2% in both 2019 and 2020.

With Reuters

GARSEN SUBRAMONEY: How land expropriation will choke the economy

'It will shatter the trust the world has in SA’s aspirations to be a modernising state'
Politics
2 days ago

Rate hike unlikely in sluggish economy

Consumers have been hit by a slowing economy, record petrol prices and the first VAT increase in a quarter of a century
Economy
9 hours ago

Why the NDP no longer applies, and what to do about it

SA needs a solution to avoid vicious cycles and make the National Development Plan’s virtuous cycle feasible again, writes Dino Galetti
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rate hike unlikely in sluggish economy
Economy
2.
Review of fuel levy ‘is possible’
Economy
3.
Stanlib’s 12 key indicators tracking SA’s ...
Economy
4.
Consumer inflation rises slightly faster than ...
Economy
5.
Demand for SA government bonds soars as local ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.