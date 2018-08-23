Review of fuel levy ‘is possible’

The possibility of reviewing the fuel levies downwards to ease the financial burden on motorists and consumers has not been ruled out, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The fuel levy is part of fiscal architecture we have in our country.… We have said we want to look at that … the fuel levy is precisely one of those we are looking at," Ramaphosa said in parliament on Wednesday

"We are sensitive to the burden imposed on our people."

The price of fuel recently went up to more than R16 a litre in inland provinces. The hikes are expected to have a ripple effect on the economy.

The price of a litre of petrol in SA has more than doubled in 10 years, while the levies increased from about R1.30 in 2008 to the current R5.30.

The fuel levy contributes close to R63bn annually to the fiscus. The Road Accident Fund levy accounts for R1.93 of the fuel price. Taxis and other public transport operators have already upped their fares in response to the increases.

Ramaphosa said any decision would have to weigh the advantages of reducing the fuel levy against the loss of revenue for the state, which will have an effect "on a whole lot of things".

"It’s not as easy as snapping a finger and coming up with an answer … it’s one of those issues we continue to look at and seek solutions for.… We import a commodity we have no control of in terms of prices," said Ramaphosa, during a question-and-answer session.